Road Closure Berlin

Dubois Construction advised that they would be working on the roadway and would be closing the road at the Paine Turnpike N and Fisher Rd Intersection in Berlin. They stated they would call when finished and that the Fire Dept. has been made aware.

Christopher Jablonski

Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston

802-878-7111

Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov

