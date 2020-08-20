St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/19/2020 @ 1858 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: WAITS RIVER ROAD AND CHASE HOLLOW ROAD, BRADFORD, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/19/2020 at 1858 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St.

Johnsbury Barracks attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue, Subaru WRX on

Waits River Road in Bradford, VT. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,

passing numerous vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile

per hour zone. The vehicle is a blue, newer model Subaru WRX, with a large rear

spoiler. The vehicle was last seen on Vermont Route 25 near the East Corinth

Park and Ride at 1905 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact

Trooper Cianci at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, 802-222-4680.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov