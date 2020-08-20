St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/19/2020 @ 1858 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: WAITS RIVER ROAD AND CHASE HOLLOW ROAD, BRADFORD, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/19/2020 at 1858 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St.
Johnsbury Barracks attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue, Subaru WRX on
Waits River Road in Bradford, VT. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,
passing numerous vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile
per hour zone. The vehicle is a blue, newer model Subaru WRX, with a large rear
spoiler. The vehicle was last seen on Vermont Route 25 near the East Corinth
Park and Ride at 1905 hours.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact
Trooper Cianci at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, 802-222-4680.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov