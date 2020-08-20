Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,826 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI                          

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/19/2020 @ 1858 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: WAITS RIVER ROAD AND CHASE HOLLOW ROAD, BRADFORD, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 8/19/2020 at 1858 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St.

Johnsbury Barracks attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue, Subaru WRX on

Waits River Road in Bradford, VT. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,

passing numerous vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile

per hour zone. The vehicle is a blue, newer model Subaru WRX, with a large rear

spoiler. The vehicle was last seen on Vermont Route 25 near the East Corinth

Park and Ride at 1905 hours.

 

              Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact

Trooper Cianci at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, 802-222-4680.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.