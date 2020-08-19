Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second District at the following locations:
- On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at approximately 4:44 pm, in the 2700 block of Woodley Place, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered and stole property from a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 20-074-375
On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 59 year-old Bernard Wood, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
As a result of the investigation by detectives, he was additionally charged with four counts of Burglary Two in reference to the below offenses:
- Between Friday, May 22, 2020, at approximately 3:45 pm, and Saturday, May 23, 2020, at approximately 9:30 am, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 20-076-231
- On Friday, May 29, 2020, at approximately 6:42 am, in the 1500 block of 17th Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-079-281
- Between Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 7:30 pm, and Friday, June 12, 2020, at approximately 11:30 am, in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-087-039
- On Monday, August 3, 2020, at approximately 3:52 am, in the 2100 block of California Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-110-576