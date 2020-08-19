Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second District at the following locations:

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at approximately 4:44 pm, in the 2700 block of Woodley Place, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered and stole property from a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 20-074-375

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 59 year-old Bernard Wood, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

As a result of the investigation by detectives, he was additionally charged with four counts of Burglary Two in reference to the below offenses: