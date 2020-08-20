Middlesex Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGELR

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 2331 HOURS

STREET: VT RT 12

TOWN: WORCESTER

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: DOWNS ROAD

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ELYSIA MANRIQUEZ

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: CROSSTREK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: MICHAEL UTTON

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: COROLLA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALED

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle crash on

VT Route 12 in the Town of Worcester involving two vehicles. Manriquez and Utton

were identified as the operators involved. This crash occurred when the vehicle

operated by Manriquez, while traveling South, crossed into the opposing lane of

travel, and crashed into the vehicle operated by Utton traveling north.

Manriquez was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Manriquez

was transported to Central Vermont Hospital for evaluation. She was subsequently

taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex

Barracks. Manriquez was processed for DUI and released on citation to appear in

the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/03/2020 at 0930.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2020 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.