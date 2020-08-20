Middlesex Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGELR
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 2331 HOURS
STREET: VT RT 12
TOWN: WORCESTER
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: DOWNS ROAD
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: ELYSIA MANRIQUEZ
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: CROSSTREK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: MICHAEL UTTON
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: COROLLA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALED
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle crash on
VT Route 12 in the Town of Worcester involving two vehicles. Manriquez and Utton
were identified as the operators involved. This crash occurred when the vehicle
operated by Manriquez, while traveling South, crossed into the opposing lane of
travel, and crashed into the vehicle operated by Utton traveling north.
Manriquez was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Manriquez
was transported to Central Vermont Hospital for evaluation. She was subsequently
taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex
Barracks. Manriquez was processed for DUI and released on citation to appear in
the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/03/2020 at 0930.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2020 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.