Hwy 19 near Hendricks will be closed several dates for crane crossings (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Highway 19 near Hendricks will be closed from 270th Street to Lincoln County Road 1 on the following dates to allow for the movement of oversized crane equipment. The dates and times are weather dependent and subject to change.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, time to be determined

Friday, Aug. 28, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured on 270th Street and Lincoln County Road 1.

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###