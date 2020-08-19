Hwy 19 near Hendricks will be closed several dates for crane crossings (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. –Highway 19 near Hendricks will be closed from 270th Street to Lincoln County Road 1 on the following dates to allow for the movement of oversized crane equipment. The dates and times are weather dependent and subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 20, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, time to be determined
Friday, Aug. 28, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured on 270th Street and Lincoln County Road 1.
