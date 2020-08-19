Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 19 near Hendricks will be closed several dates for crane crossings (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Highway 19 near Hendricks will be closed from 270th Street to Lincoln County Road 1 on the following dates to allow for the movement of oversized crane equipment. The dates and times are weather dependent and subject to change.

  • Thursday, Aug. 20, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 26, time to be determined
  • Friday, Aug. 28, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured on 270th Street and Lincoln County Road 1.

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

