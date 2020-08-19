Drilling operations on Hwy 19/College Drive in Marshall next week (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct drilling operations in Marshall on Highway 19/College Drive from 4th Street to Bruce Street beginning Monday, Aug. 24. Work is anticipated to be complete by end of day on Aug. 28. Environmental drilling is being performed to remove core samples at 23 locations to determine if there are contaminants in the soil prior to a future construction project.

Drivers may encounter shoulder closures during drilling. Please watch for workers, as well as heavy equipment leaving and entering the work zone area.

