Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,816 in the last 365 days.

Drilling operations on Hwy 19/College Drive in Marshall next week (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct drilling operations in Marshall on Highway 19/College Drive from 4th Street to Bruce Street beginning Monday, Aug. 24. Work is anticipated to be complete by end of day on Aug. 28. Environmental drilling is being performed to remove core samples at 23 locations to determine if there are contaminants in the soil prior to a future construction project.

Drivers may encounter shoulder closures during drilling. Please watch for workers, as well as heavy equipment leaving and entering the work zone area.

Watch for orange cones on this project

MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

You just read:

Drilling operations on Hwy 19/College Drive in Marshall next week (Aug. 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.