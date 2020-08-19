Recreationists may temporarily see murky water in lower Madison River

Fish & Wildlife - Region 3

Wed Aug 19 14:52:43 MDT 2020

Bozeman, MT — Recreationists who use the lower Madison River on Aug. 25 may see a temporary increase in turbidity, or murkiness, between the confluence of Cherry Creek and Black’s Ford Fishing Access Site.

On that day, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will remove a beaver dam on Cherry Creek, a tributary to the Madison River. The dam is being removed so that it does not further undermine the Highway 84 bridge, which is just upstream from the dam.

Most of the sediment and debris associated with the dam will also be removed. However, these activities will likely increase the turbidity in the river between Cherry Creek and Black’s Ford during excavation and potentially following any rain events shortly thereafter.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will work with MDT to minimize disturbance to the riparian area and the Madison River and to restore vegetation, as necessary.