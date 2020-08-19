ADVISER Person ID (Student Unique ID’s) | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU Head Start Schools, Post-Secondary

REMINDER:

The ADVISER Person ID collection replaced the Student Unique Identifier collection in November 2019. ADVISER Person ID is now where all PK – 12 and Post-Secondary student ID numbers are updated every school year with current school information such as grade level, school building and school year. The ADVISER Person ID collection is located under the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab in the NDE Portal. An activation code from the District Administrator is required.

Nonpublic Systems

– will use the ADVISER Person ID collection to obtain NDE student ID numbers for new students and update returning student data at the beginning of the school year. Maintaining students’ data in the ADVISER Person ID system is important for matching students eligible for free and reduced priced meal benefits in the Nutrition Services Direct Certification process and assisting district/system staff to identify students who leave or transfer between districts/systems.

Public School Districts , Special Purpose Schools, ESU Head Start Schools

– will use the ADVISER Person ID collection to obtain NDE student ID numbers for new students and update returning student data at the beginning of the school year. It is important that the data in the ADVISER Person ID collection is kept up to date and accurate as this collection populates the ADVISER Validation collection with the students’ first, middle and last name and date of birth. This data does not come from the districts’ Student Information System.

Instructions for the ADVISER Person ID collection can be found within the collection, above the users’ login name in the upper right of the screen or on the ADVISER Resources web page here.