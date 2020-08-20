The SafeCare Group releases its Hospitals Ratings for Summer-Fall 2020
Star ratings of over 4,500 hospitals
If 80% of medical errors are preventable, why is the public still putting up with this? Patient lives matter.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SafeCare Group, the company that connects people with great hospitals has published its quarterly five-star ratings on over 4,500 hospitals at its 100SafeCareHospitals.com site.
— Yisrael M. Safeek, JD
The hospital ratings are in Outcomes of Care, Safety of Care, Infections of Care, Efficiency of Care, and Unplanned Visits of Care.
The 100safecarehospitals.com site works in tandem with rateahospital.com site where patients can find, compare, and rate hospitals based on care experiences.
Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman, The SafeCare Group added, “Each year, an estimated quarter of a million patients (range 250,000 - 440,000) die from medical errors. It is time for the health care industry to come clean and do something medical errors.”
Yisrael M. Safeek, JD, Chief of Operations and Board Member, The SafeCare Group, stated, “Medical errors are the third leading cause of deaths after heart disease and cancer. If 80% of medical errors are preventable, why is the public still putting up with this? Patient lives matter.”
Since 2010, The SafeCare Group listened to the numerous emails and letters of complaints, suggestions, and feedback from patients and incorporated these into its hospital ratings applications at 100safecarehospitals.com and rateahospital.com.
These hospital ratings sites demonstrate The SafeCare Group’s increased focus and continued investment in developing solutions that bring value to hospital consumers seeking great care. When consumers have a healthcare need, they start looking for hospitals that can offer great care. RateAHospital.com and 100SafeCareHospitals.com are means for hospital consumers to find and compare hospitals.
The SafeCare Group’s hospital ratings can be viewed at 100safecarehospitals.com and patient ratings can be viewed at rateahospital.com.
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHospital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCare Hospitals.com rankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms known as Intelligent Healthcare™ PaaS by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities. SafeCare AI® Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com
