Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,723 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Two Nominees to Serve on S.C. Department of Transportation Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced two nominees to serve on the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. Nancy Whitworth of Greenville will serve in an at-large seat left vacant when former commissioner Kristen Blanchard resigned in February of this year. Pamela Christopher of Anderson will serve as the commissioner from the 3rdcongressional district. 

“Nancy Whitworth and Pamela Christopher are highly regarded for their public service and leadership. They will bring an important upstate perspective to the Commission,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “They share my commitment to transparency and accountability for the use of taxpayers dollars and will ensure that our state’s roads and bridges are repaired and maintained in the most efficient and strategic manner possible."

Having worked for the City of Greenville from 1979 to 2019, Whitworth, 67, retired as Interim City Manager and currently serves as a consultant for the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce. 

A lifelong businesswoman and advocate for the business community, Christopher, 56, currently serves as the president and CEO of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce. 

Christopher’s nomination will now be submitted for confirmation by the legislative delegation representing the 3rd congressional district. As an at-large appointment, Whitworth’s nomination will be submitted to both the House and the Senate for confirmation by each body.  

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Two Nominees to Serve on S.C. Department of Transportation Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.