Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Two Nominees to Serve on S.C. Department of Transportation Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced two nominees to serve on the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. Nancy Whitworth of Greenville will serve in an at-large seat left vacant when former commissioner Kristen Blanchard resigned in February of this year. Pamela Christopher of Anderson will serve as the commissioner from the 3rdcongressional district.

“Nancy Whitworth and Pamela Christopher are highly regarded for their public service and leadership. They will bring an important upstate perspective to the Commission,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “They share my commitment to transparency and accountability for the use of taxpayers dollars and will ensure that our state’s roads and bridges are repaired and maintained in the most efficient and strategic manner possible."

Having worked for the City of Greenville from 1979 to 2019, Whitworth, 67, retired as Interim City Manager and currently serves as a consultant for the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce.

A lifelong businesswoman and advocate for the business community, Christopher, 56, currently serves as the president and CEO of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Christopher’s nomination will now be submitted for confirmation by the legislative delegation representing the 3rd congressional district. As an at-large appointment, Whitworth’s nomination will be submitted to both the House and the Senate for confirmation by each body.