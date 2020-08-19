NDOT Launches Downtown Access Project Virtual Meeting Website August 24

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites public participation in an upcoming virtual information meeting for the proposed Downtown Access Project in Las Vegas. The department is evaluating safety and travel reliability alternatives along Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road in downtown Las Vegas. Tentative plans call for replacing or removing the 1.6-mile viaduct, fixing on and off ramps located too close together, and adding freeway capacity, among other improvements.

The public can learn more about the project while providing crucial input on potential solutions. Although no decisions have yet been made, some of the alternatives being evaluated would permanently close some streets currently traveling under I-515. The online meeting, found at ndotdap.com, will be active and live 24/7 for 30 days from August 24 through September 22, 2020. (The virtual public meeting site is ADA compliant and available in both English and Spanish).

The site will explain why the project is needed as well as project goals, proposed improvements, alternatives developed to date, and proposed permanent street closures. Additionally, an interactive map will allow visitors to view each alternative from different vantage points along the corridor. Public input is critical as it will be used to develop the design alternatives for the project’s next phase.

For more information about the meeting, please contact a project representative at info@ndotdap.com or (702) 938-5440. Additionally, the department has partnered with the East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 E. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, to provide access to the virtual public meeting site. You can reserve a computer by calling (702) 507-3500 or visiting https://lvccld.org/reserve-computer/