Leading Home Fitness & Cross Training Company Valor Fitness Adds New Air Bike and Rower to Catalog
Building cardio conditioning and weight loss will be easier than ever with the new release of the premium Air Bike and Rower from Valor FitnessSEMINOLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Most people know that for total fitness training, and general cross training having access to the right cardio resources is nearly a must. Especially a premium Air Bike and Rower. In exciting news in this spirit, Valor Fitness has stepped up and answered the call. Valor Fitness continues to make headlines by expanding its market footprint into Cardio-Strength Training by introducing Cycling and Rowing Products exclusive to the new retail store serving the Tampa/St. Pete Markets. Made to the highest standards and attractively priced, they are certain to be popular choices.
“We are very happy to see our product line continue to grow to meet our customers’ needs large or small,” commented Jim Vanderbleek, owner of the company. “We are also passionate about cross training, so we know the value of a sturdy air bike and rower, which we are now providing. We’d encourage anyone nearby to stop in our new retail store and check them out firsthand!”
The two new models are the VALOR FITNESS AB-V1 | AIR BIKE and VALOR FITNESS AR-V2 | ROW MACHINE. These, like all Valor Fitness products, were designed with the help of both experts in the industry and top athletes to deliver the best results. All Valor Fitness products are priced competitively which has earned the company a quite remarkable reputation in the fitness world. It has supplied and shown its equipment at many athletic meets and shows, always to top reviews.
In addition to the new retail store located at 3900 78th Ave N Pinellas Park, FL 33781, Valor Fitness continues in its commitment to exceed customer expectations with every order at its online store.
For more information visit www.valorfitness.com.
About Valor Fitness
Valor Fitness is committed to the Home Fitness/Cross Training enthusiast; Valor’s 400+ product line offers items for fitness professionals, studios, and gyms while never forgetting the home user. With the increased popularity of Cross Training Gyms along with Fitness Competitions, Valor Fitness has also incorporated into the product line equipment targeted toward Box Gyms and Cross Training Franchises.
