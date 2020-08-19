Quercetin Flavonoid now Available from CAIF

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, a market leader for botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, is introducing a new formula of the well known flavonoid quercetin. Quercetin is one of the most powerful flavonoids found naturally in various types of plants. It has been extensively studied for its extraordinary comprehensive health benefits, largely related to its antioxidant activity in the body and its ability in helping to combat free radical damage.

This new formula of quercetin, now offered by CAIF, is extracted from Fava d'anta (Dimorphandra mollis), sustainably sourced from families and communities in South America, specially at Brazilian Cerrado. This new formula is now available to US and global manufacturers for immediate delivery.

“The benefits of quercetin cannot be overstated as research has shown a link between an increased consumption of flavonoids, including quercetin, and a lower risk of problems due to its antioxidant and free radical effects, said Cesar Fernandes, chief executive officer of CAIF.”

“Our body’s cells are constantly under attack from reactive molecules — known as free radicals — which causes damage by oxidative stress,” states Fernandes. “Over time, such damage reflects can accelerate aging. Therefore, antioxidants are needed to counteract the negative effects of naturally occurring and ambient-induced free radicals. This is where the potent antioxidative actions of quercetin come into play.”

CAIF is one of the main suppliers of quercetin in North America, with local inventory to better serve the nutritional and pharmaceutical industries.

About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, Inc) is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors & colors, preservatives, fibers, among other specialties. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards and comprehensive portfolio. CAIF is continuously working on new product development, looking for processing innovations and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.

For more information, please visit: www.caif.com

