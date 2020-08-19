OctaFX and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Helped India Celebrate Independence Day
GURGAON, INDIA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 15 August, seventy-four years ago, India became an independent nation, free form British imperialist rule. As Indian people united to celebrate the glorious day, they did not forget about their fellow citizens who cannot afford food, clothes, and other essential goods.
This year, Indian communities are faced with one of the most challenging crises brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under these circumstances, some businesses focused on providing immediate and direct help for the most vulnerable. OctaFX, an online Forex broker, joined forces with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in order to help Indian families celebrate Independence Day.
OctaFX is an online Forex broker who helps people trade from home. Being involved in a large number of charity efforts, they decided to make a generous donation of 16,000 USD to the actor's foundation and help 1200 families with food, clothes, and other essentials for living.
The contribution from OctaFX helped Nawazuddin Siddiqui deliver the much-needed help to Indian communities. As Nawazuddin Siddiqui said on his Instagram: "Hello Friends, I am Nawazuddin Siddiqui and I would like to congratulate you all with the Independence Day. Friends, as you know that due to COVID-19 everyone is affected, and in this situation, there are families who are struggling to get good food, clothes, and other essentials for living. In this situation, we have a mission that OctaFX is bringing to Nawaz Education Foundation. OctaFX inspires to trade to all those people who are sitting at home. I would like to thank the entire team of OctaFX, with the help of them all the people have got help who were really in need. Thank you."
This successful collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can combine efforts with celebrities in times of need and provide direct help and support for the most vulnerable. The more businesses follow this example, the more people can get aid and essential goods they need in this challenging time.
About OctaFX
OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.
Maria
This year, Indian communities are faced with one of the most challenging crises brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under these circumstances, some businesses focused on providing immediate and direct help for the most vulnerable. OctaFX, an online Forex broker, joined forces with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in order to help Indian families celebrate Independence Day.
OctaFX is an online Forex broker who helps people trade from home. Being involved in a large number of charity efforts, they decided to make a generous donation of 16,000 USD to the actor's foundation and help 1200 families with food, clothes, and other essentials for living.
The contribution from OctaFX helped Nawazuddin Siddiqui deliver the much-needed help to Indian communities. As Nawazuddin Siddiqui said on his Instagram: "Hello Friends, I am Nawazuddin Siddiqui and I would like to congratulate you all with the Independence Day. Friends, as you know that due to COVID-19 everyone is affected, and in this situation, there are families who are struggling to get good food, clothes, and other essentials for living. In this situation, we have a mission that OctaFX is bringing to Nawaz Education Foundation. OctaFX inspires to trade to all those people who are sitting at home. I would like to thank the entire team of OctaFX, with the help of them all the people have got help who were really in need. Thank you."
This successful collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can combine efforts with celebrities in times of need and provide direct help and support for the most vulnerable. The more businesses follow this example, the more people can get aid and essential goods they need in this challenging time.
About OctaFX
OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.
Maria
OctaFx
+34 691 370 613
email us here
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and OctaFX Helped India Celebrate Independence Day