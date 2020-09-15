Malaysian celebrities battle on the Forex market
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catch Malaysia's most prominent personalities in a new YouTube series, called "Learn to trade Forex with the stars". These celebs are famous in different circles, and all possess many talents. However, their wit and skill will be put to the test by trading on the Forex market.
The series is powered by OctaFX, an online broker providing Forex trading services since 2011. All episodes will be available on their YouTube channel.
Watch as Harris Annuar, Yasmin Hani, fashion influencer Andre Amir; content creator Rhys William; celebrity fitness trainer, Kevin Zahri learn the ins and outs, led by Master Trader Gero. Many are wondering which celebrity will gain the most.
There are six episodes in total, covering the basics of Forex trading and more advanced strategies, such as risk management. With so many chances to earn, the question is whether or not Gero can turn them into formidable traders.
It's not only fun, but there are also real stakes on the line! All of the determination and success the traders put forth will be to the benefit of local charities, as all profits are donated to these organizations.
Here are a couple of snippets from the first episode released, "I want to learn about Forex as I've been interested in it for a while now. And I have heard stories of people making money, and some about losses too. But to me, the urge to make money is definitely there. So I will not pass up the opportunity to learn about Forex."
"My dream is that at the end of this program, I will have the experience and know-how to safely and carefully when I'm trading and at the end of the day not risk it all. And simplify to better control of my trades".
Stay tuned for more information regarding the triumphs of these celebs. Remember to cheer them on since all proceeds will benefit the National Cancer Society Malaysia.
