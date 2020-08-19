Heart Failure and MCS Industry Executive Ed Rieflin Joins Leviticus Cardio to Advance Breakthrough Wireless LVADs
Heart Failure and MCS Industry Executive Ed Rieflin Joins Leviticus Cardio bringing 19 years of executive leadership experience to Advance Wireless LVADs
Excited to announce Ed Rieflin has joined our organization. Ed is a true industry expert. He will provide invaluable strategic and tactical advice and will speed up adoption of our solution.”PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leviticus Cardio today announced the appointment of Ed Rieflin as Executive Vice President.
— Michael Zilbershlag, CEO.
" We are very excited to announce Ed Rieflin has joined our organization . Ed is a true industry expert in the MCS field and more globally in heart failure. He will provide invaluable strategic and tactical advice to address the MSC market and will speed up the evaluation and adoption of our LVAD wireless solution to the MCS scientific community," said Michael Zilbershlag, CEO of Leviticus Cardio.
Mr. Rieflin brings 19 years of executive leadership experience and success from Thoratec, St. Jude Medical and Abbott Laboratories, where he served as Senior Vice President of Heart Failure Sales. Mr. Rieflin said, “I'm delighted to join Leviticus Cardio and for the opportunity to influence and accelerate the establishment of their breakthrough technology for LVAD patients and clinicians. It's been a privilege to be involved in the field of MCS since 1998 and witness the impact this technology has offered patients and their families. The clinicians involved in MCS are remarkable, and passionate about improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Leviticus-Cardio's unique LVAD energy solution offers an unprecedented combination of small size and exceptional internal battery capacity. The Company's recent announcement of an implantable battery early warning detection, prevention and safety monitoring advancement demonstrates the commitment and urgency we share toward establishing a fully internalized wireless solution for LVAD's."
Leviticus’ FiVAD™ (Fully Implanted VAD) is wirelessly charged using an external belt along with an internal battery that has proven to last between six to eight hours between charges. Leviticus Cardio's wireless power transfer technology, combined with any existing Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) system, provides a new, robust, comprehensive hybrid solution for Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) patients.
