Leviticus Cardio Receives the ICMT Award

Company CEO Michael Zilbershlag accepts the award at the 27th Annual ISMCS Meeting in Bologna, Italy

PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that we have received the ICMT award from the International Society of Mechanical Circulatory Support (ISMCS) for introducing the world’s first use of a wireless Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) system.According to the ISMCS, this “prestigious award is bestowed to the company that has given the most significant contribution to the advancement of the field.”The Leviticus FiVAD (Fully Implanted VAD) is wirelessly charged using an external belt, along with an internal battery, that has proven to last from 6 to 8 hours between charges. Leviticus Cardio’s wireless power transfer technology, combined with any existing VAD, provides a new, robust, comprehensive hybrid solution for patients with Chronic Heart Failure (CHF).“We are grateful to ISMCS for choosing us for this award. The recognition by the scientific and medical community is very important to us as a company so that we can quickly introduce a complete solution of wireless LVAD to physicians and patients,” said Michael Zilbershlag, Leviticus Cardio CEO. He accepted the award at the 27th Annual Meeting of ISMCS, in Bologna, Italy, 21-23 October 2019.Investor Relations Contact:Leviticus-Cardio Ltd.Mr. Haim YanivOffice: +972.3.629.2820Email: haim.y@leviticus-cardio.com(C) October 2019



