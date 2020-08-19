Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: James Henderson

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop on VT Route 313 in the Town of Arlington. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Henderson (56) of Sandgate, VT. While speaking with Henderson, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Henderson was subsequently screened for DUI and arrested. Henderson was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-#1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/20 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.