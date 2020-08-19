Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 at 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: James Henderson
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop on VT Route 313 in the Town of Arlington. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Henderson (56) of Sandgate, VT. While speaking with Henderson, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Henderson was subsequently screened for DUI and arrested. Henderson was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-#1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/20 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421