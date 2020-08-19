MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 10, 2020 to August 17, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, August 10, 2020, through Monday, August 17, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

A Harrington & Richardson 940 .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 70-year-old Rufus John Boyd, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-114-796

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Bennett Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Jermaine Fogg, of Northeast, D.C., for Distribution of Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-114-861

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-114-849

A Savage Arms 1917 .765 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Anacostia Road, Northeast. CCN: 20-114-830

A Glock 19 Gen4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Caleb Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-114-941

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Fred Lathern, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-114-928

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

A Western Field M550 AB 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Kacee Threatt, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Larry Reeves, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-115-336

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Obliterate, Remove, Change or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-115-320