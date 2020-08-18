Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cheyenne Ave. Pedestrian Safety Upgrade, Lane Closures Aug. 24-Sept. 1 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is installing a new mid-block pedestrian crosswalk with an overhead rectangular rapid flashing beacon at Cheyenne Avenue (State Route 574) and North Mary Dee Avenue in North Las Vegas, resulting in intermittent east and westbound travel lane restrictions starting at 6 a.m., August 24 and continuing through 3:30 p.m., September 1. Fast Trac Electric is the contractor. Although the closures will be 24/7, at least two travel lanes will always remain open throughout the project. 

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

