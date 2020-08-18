Armstrong World Industries Expands Its Architectural Components Group Operations in Marshfield

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) has announced it is investing approximately $8 million to expand its Architectural Components Group Inc. (ACGI) wood ceiling and wall operations in Marshfield, MO. The company expects the addition of 50,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, warehouse and office space to generate about 130 jobs. Target completion for the project is Q1 2021.

“Even in the face of challenge, Missouri continues to show resilience,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Already, we are beginning to see signs of economic recovery with growth in communities like Marshfield. The Armstrong ACGI expansion is another great example that Missouri is on the right track, and we remain hopeful that our economy will come back stronger than ever before.”

Armstrong is a leading manufacturer of ceilings and walls for commercial and residential spaces. The company acquired ACGI in 2019 to enhance its capability and capacity in custom wood ceilings and walls, a fast-growing building products category.

During the groundbreaking event held yesterday, Armstrong ACGI Plant Manager David San Paolo said, “We specialize in spectacularly designed architectural wood ceilings and walls that provide outstanding acoustical performance. Our employees take great pride in knowing their work is installed in high-profile projects across the US and Canada… in healthcare and education facilities, office buildings, transportation hubs and more. Wood ceilings lend a warmth and refinement to any space, and we are seeing a demand for that kind of aesthetic grow… which is why we are hiring now and why we are adding even more capacity to our operation here in Marshfield.”

The Armstrong ACGI Marshfield facility currently employs about 180 people full time, and the company is hiring now for its second shift. When the expansion is completed in early 2021, there will be even more open positions in production, design, project management and procurement. For the expansion, ACGI collaborated with the Missouri Works Program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“The Armstrong ACGI expansion is another great win for Marshfield and Webster County,” Marshfield Mayor and GRO Marshfield Board Member Natalie McNish said. “We are thrilled this innovative company has chosen to bring new jobs and investment to our city and region as we continue to work to enhance our economic and community development assets.”