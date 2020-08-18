Podcast: Episode 1 “You Call the Shots”

In our first episode, you will meet Kim our new coordinator, and learn more about the program, plus some tips on resiliency, go over the term “Looping and Grouping,” resources, and Kim will share some testimonials.

Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

Find more info here https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/family-programs/ and https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/asap/

Missed a podcast? Listen to all of our podcasts here and subscribe.

Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show?

Email the Wyoming Soldier Family Support Center at wyoguard@gmail.com or call 800-635-4917 or 307-772-5208.

You can also contact Kimberly Dreyer | 307-772-5337