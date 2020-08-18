Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,835 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Episode 1 “You Call the Shots”

Kim Dreyer

In our first episode, you will meet Kim our new coordinator, and learn more about the program, plus some tips on resiliency, go over the term “Looping and Grouping,” resources, and Kim will share some testimonials.

Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

Find more info here https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/family-programs/ and https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/asap/

 

Missed a podcast? Listen to all of our podcasts here and subscribe.                                      

Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show? 

Email the Wyoming Soldier Family Support Center at wyoguard@gmail.com or call 800-635-4917 or 307-772-5208.

You can also contact Kimberly Dreyer | 307-772-5337

You just read:

Podcast: Episode 1 “You Call the Shots”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.