Bridge maintenance work on I-25 extended one day

WYDOT maintenance crews will continue bridge repairs on I-25 southbound between mile markers 9.14-8.9 on Wednesday.

Motorists through the area should be prepared to slow down and expect delays due to lane closures, speed limit reductions and workers present. There will also be detours in place for those looking to merge onto I-25 southbound from US 30 (Lincolnway).

Work will begin around 6 a.m. and traffic control will return to the normal configuration after 5 p.m.

All WYDOT project schedules are subject to change, including due to adverse weather conditions or equipment and material availability.