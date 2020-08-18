Two North Carolina National Guard Aviators earn the Distinguished Flying Cross

Airmen and Soldiers from across the country gathered at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, to witness Capt. Stephen Scott, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Carver, both of the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-130th ARB) receive the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor award on August 18, 2020. “We are proud of you, the state of North Carolina is proud of you, and the sacrifices you and your families have made, you gentlemen have proven what Army Aviation can do, you did not think about yourselves, you thought about the warriors on the ground,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, Adjutant General of North Carolina. In 2018, while deployed in Afghanistan, the 1-130th ARB was spread out in several locations. The 1-130th ARB deployed as Task Force Panther had, 680 Soldiers and 54 aircraft both from Army Active Duty and National Guard units, were tasked with general support and direct support missions for Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support. For Scott and Carver, their mission was to provide security and attack operations in support of Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 7225, 7th Special Forces Group (A). In late November 2018 during a night mission, immediately as Special Forces ODA 7225 stepped off their aircraft in a remote village of the Uruzgan Province of Afghanistan, they received fire from enemy forces. The two pilots in close support of ODA 7225 quickly used their situational awareness to identify who was shooting, and engaged after permission was given. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon P. Faia, ground force commander for Special Forces ODA 7225 reminisced and gave his perspective on his bond with the pilots. “Pilots and Green Berets have their own languages,” said Faia. “We could always count on Carver and Scott to chime in and say, ‘Oh yeah, the place you are going to is not safe, but you can count us in.’ Immediately we became friends.” Faia shared with the audience the details that happened that night, to include capturing the Senior Taliban Leader in Deh Rawud District, Uruzgan Province, Afgahnistan, and the many actions that lead to Scott and Carver receiving this valor award. “CW4 Carver and Capt. Scott risked their lives for us that night in Deh Rawud District. No medal, no words can describe how grateful we all are,” said Faia. Carver and Scott heroism and efforts resulted to a successful mission for ODA 7225 without injures or loss of lives. Scott is a native of Chapel Hill, where he lives with his wife and two children. ###

For more photos and video please video please see our Flickr account. The following is the verbiage from the award citation: The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 2, 1926, has awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with "V" device to: CAPTAIN STEPHEN M. SCOTT UNITED STATES ARMY FOR VALOR: on 25 November 2018 to 26 November 2018 while showing exceptional heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight as the AH-64D CO-Pilot/Gunner of Gun 68 7225 Uruzgan 1007 while deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. Captain Scott's exceptional valor under fire by quickly identifying enemy targets and repeatedly engaging a robust enemy force at danger close range to friendly forces are in keeping with the highest honors and traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, the United States Forces-Afghanistan, and the United States Army. The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 2, 1926, has awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with "V" device to: CW4 ERIC J. CARVER UNITED STATES ARMY FOR VALOR: on 25 November 2018 to 26 November 2018 while showing exceptional heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight as the AH-64D CO-Pilot/Gunner of Gun 68 7225 Uruzgan 1007 while deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. CW4 Carver's exceptional valor under fire by quickly identifying enemy targets and repeatedly engaging a robust enemy force at danger close range to friendly forces are in keeping with the highest honors and traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, the United States Forces-Afghanistan, and the United States Army.