MDC reopens Burr Oak Woods Nature Center building in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center building. The nature center building was closed earlier to the public as a precaution against COVID-19.

Special protocols for staff and visitors as precautions against COVID-19 are in place. Currently, county and city ordinances require people in public places to wear masks, so they will be required in the nature center while those ordinances are in place. Social distancing will be encouraged. The building has a reduced visitor capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrooms will be available, but water fountains will be closed. Visitors will need to bring their own drinking water and hand sanitizer.

In the outdoors, Burr Oak Woods offers an extensive trail system through forest, woodlands, and restored grasslands. Those trails in the conservation area surrounding the center were not closed and have remained open throughout the summer. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing while using the trails. The children’s play area inside the building at Burr Oak Woods will remain closed.

Burr Oak Woods is also offering nature and skills programs in outdoor settings. Examples are fishing or how to paddle a kayak. For a list of events and programs offered, and for links for registration and detailed information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/regions/kansas-city.

For information about Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zm5.