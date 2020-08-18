TitletownTech’s first year brings impressive results

In the year since its launch, TitletownTech has made significant progress toward its goal of making Green Bay a hub for startups and tech talent.

“The entrepreneurial talent drawn to the advantages we offer with our unique network of partners and team continues to expand,” TitletownTech Managing Director Craig Dickman said in a statement on the organization’s first year. “We’re extremely excited about the trajectory and potential of our growing portfolio.”

A joint project between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech consists of a tech innovation lab, a venture studio supporting startup entrepreneurs and a $25 million venture capital fund. Any profits from fund with be reinvested back into the local community.

To date, TitletownTech has made investments of between $100,000 and $1 million in 14 startups, the majority of which are Wisconsin-based. But its investment and support have also led two out-of-state companies to move to Green Bay.

In May, Quantum Radius, a startup developing faster video processing technology, announced it would be moving from Denver to Green Bay following investment from TitletownTech. It was followed by ChemDirect, a developer of an online marketplace for on-demand chemical supplies, which relocated from Los Angeles in July.

Other TitletownTech portfolio companies include Strive MedTech, a remote health care application for orthopedic surgery patients; Oculogica, an eye-tracking technology that helps diagnose concussions; and Trusted Health, a digital employment platform for nurses.

News of TitletownTech’s impact is reaching far beyond Green Bay and even beyond the state’s borders. In the last year, Green Bay jumped 44 spots in StartupBlink’s 2020 global rankings of startup-friendly cities, while Trusted Health was recently ranked as one of Forbes’ top 25 startups positioned to reach $1 billion valuation.

In addition, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy recently participated in a virtual chat with Microsoft President Brad Smith and comedian Trevor Noah as part of a video series highlighting how organizations across the U.S. are responding to COVID-19 in their communities. TitletownTech featured prominently in the discussion, which focused on the importance of innovation in uncertain times.