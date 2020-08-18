Hwy 63 traffic changes at Red Wing Bridge begin Aug. 19 for work on ramp, bridge deck (Aug. 18, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — Hwy 63 motorists using the Red Wing Bridge will encounter lane changes and a short detour for southbound traffic as well as short delays as crews complete work on the buttonhook ramp and bridge deck Aug. 19-26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Construction crews will be doing concrete median work and milling and paving on the buttonhook ramp that connects from the bridge to Hwy 61 from Aug. 19-21.

Motorists on southbound Hwy 63 coming from Wisconsin will be directed onto the slip ramp into Red Wing to Potter Street (Hwy 58). Motorists will turn right and join Hwy 61 one block away to either travel east or west.

Motorists on northbound Hwy 63 will use the buttonhook ramp as they travel across the bridge to Wisconsin. On the ramp, motorists will be shifted over into the southbound lanes.

On Aug. 24-26, crews will be applying sealant to the bridge deck. Traffic will be allowed to cross in one direction at a time, taking turns directed by a flagging device. Short delays are expected.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Learn more or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site mndot.gov/d6/projects/redwing-bridge or a follow the Facebook project page facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject. For traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

