Andy Martin Joins Sales Team at Graphite Metallizing
Andy Martin has joined Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturers of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY®, as the sales agent for Australia and New Zealand.YONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturers of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® (www.graphalloy.com) bushing materials for pumps and process equipment, has appointed Andy Martin as a sales agent for Australia and New Zealand. The move is part of a continuing expansion of sales coverage by the company.
Andy has worked extensively in the pump and process equipment industry for such companies as John Crane, EagleBurgmann, and PumpWorks. He and his wife Jennifer reside in Sydney, where they have lived since 2013. He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University with a M.A .from Syracuse University.
“Andy is a strong addition to our sales team,” said Eben Walker, General Manager of Graphite Metallizing. “His experience within the industry and local knowledge will help us to provide Graphalloy solutions to difficult applications in Australia and New Zealand.”
Andy Martin's contact information can be found at https://graphalloy.com/html/contact_us.html.
Graphite Metallizing Corporation of Yonkers, NY has been solving tough bearing problems for over 100 years. The company began in 1913 when two engineers developed a method for putting molten metal into carbon to create a new material called GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy.
Used in the manufacture of bushings, bearings and other components for machinery and process equipment, GRAPHALLOY can be the solution to the toughest bearing, bushing, thrust washer, cam follower, or pillow block bearing design problem. It is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. FDA accepted grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® International has certified two grades of GRAPHALLOY material for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications
GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for twenty years and longer in some applications. Standard designs are available but most GRAPHALLOY products are custom designed to the unique requirements of the specific application. Graphite Metallizing Corporation is ISO certified. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at www.graphalloy.com or call 914-968-8400.
Eric Ford
Graphite Metallizing Corporation
+1 914-968-8400
