Boston IVF Welcomes Denis Vaughan, MD to Fertility Doctor Team

WALTHAM, MA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and research, is pleased to announce the addition of Denis Vaughan, MD to its expanding reproductive endocrinology team.

Dr. Vaughan, who also is a Clinical Instructor at Harvard Medical School, specializes in all aspects of fertility care – with particular interests in the treatment of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and fertility preservation for both elective egg freezing and cancer-related diagnoses. He is now seeing patients at Boston IVF’s fertility center in Syracuse, NY and Brookline, MA.

In addition to his role as a reproductive endocrinologist – Dr. Vaughan also becomes the new Director of Clinical Research at Boston IVF, where he will lead a diverse, investigative team renowned for conducting clinical studies to improve patient outcomes and reproductive treatments.

Boston IVF, one of the nation’s leading fertility networks, has assisted in over 100,000 babies born since 1986 and offers access to 20+ reproductive endocrinologists across its locations in New England and New York.

“We are excited to add a reproductive endocrinologist of Dr. Vaughan’s caliber to our award-winning team of physicians,” said Boston IVF CEO David Stern, MBA. “Denis brings a strong, collaborative, evidence-based approach to medical care and a passion for helping both present-day and future patients through innovative research, which is a cornerstone of our center.”

Boston IVF’s research program has published hundreds of scientific papers and clinical studies – many of which have led to industry “firsts” in reproductive care. Boston IVF assisted in the first IVF/ICSI pregnancy in New England, the first live birth from a frozen egg in Massachusetts, the first donor egg pregnancy in New England and the first clinic to provide IVF for a male couple and assist a lesbian couple achieve pregnancy in New England, among others.

In late 2019, the clinic’s groundbreaking transgender fertility study showed that trans men who utilize egg freezing for fertility preservation have similarly successful clinical outcomes to those of cisgender patients. The study, based on 8 years of patient data, found that trans men who had begun the transition process via testosterone therapy had similar egg yields as those of cisgender female patients. In June, 2020 – Vaughan and fellow Boston IVF colleagues announced the results of its COVID-19 pandemic stress study – which showed that infertility remains the top “stressor” for 2,200 patients in treatment, even during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Born and raised in Cork, Ireland – Vaughan’s research background is internationally recognized. While practicing in Ireland, he led several large research studies at The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital and The Rotunda Hospital Dublin, the oldest maternity hospital in the world. During his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, he was the recipient of several awards, among them the top award bestowed by Tufts for both academic performance and research accomplishments, the George W. Mitchell, Jr. Society Excellence on CREOG Examination Award and the George W. Mitchell Jr. Research Award. Dr. Vaughan then completed his subspecialty training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in conjunction with Boston IVF, where he continued his prolific research career, winning multiple national and international grants and awards for his work.

Vaughan credits his unique career path, during which he spent 8 years as an OB-GYN, delivering babies both in Ireland and the United States, as an important foundation for how he now treats patients who wish to build a family through assisted reproductive technologies.

“Having delivered thousands of babies, which I enjoyed immensely, I felt deeply connected to patients who had gone through the emotional and physical roller-coaster of fertility treatment, which inspired me to move to the United States to pursue further training," said Vaughan. "The field of reproductive medicine is rapidly evolving, so every day I find it both intellectually stimulating and exciting, but also so incredibly rewarding. I continue to be truly humbled by the bravery and tenacity of our patients – and in my new role, I am proud to collaborate with so many brilliant researchers in efforts to improve outcomes in reproductive medicine.”

