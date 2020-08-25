SLIK Tripods - NEW 52LP and 45LP Low Profile Professional Ball Heads for Photographers

Slik PBH-52LP and 45LP low-profile professional ball heads Slik PBH-52LP Ball Head Features Slik PBH-52LP Professional Ballhead

Slik USA releases new PBH-52LP and 45LP low profile, professional ball heads for photographers and videographers.

The PBH-52LP and the slightly smaller 45LP are manufactured with machined aluminum. The lightweight, low-profile build makes it a great choice for both studio and traveling photographers” — Greg Napoli

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new 52LP and smaller 45LP ball heads from SLIK introduce a convenient low-profile height ball head option that is both lightweight and sturdy. The machined aluminum craftsmanship makes these ball heads a great option for both traveling and professional photographers alike. The mechanics of these heads allow quick and convenient mobility with the utmost support. A tension lock knob allows selective micro adjustments and the independent pan knob allows precise panoramic placement for both photographers and videographers. Sporting twin U-shaped drop knobs allows effortless horizontal to vertical shifting.

The 52LP features:

● Low profile height 102mm ~ 4”

● Ball diameter 52mm ~ 2”

● Weight 610g ~ 1.3lbs

● Max load capacity 30kg ~ 66 lbs

The smaller 45LP features:

● Low profile height 97mm ~ 3.8”

● Ball diameter 45mm ~ 1.8”

● Weight 495g ~ 1.1lbs

● Max load capacity 20kg ~ 44lbs

Both ball heads feature:

● Main lock knob with included tension dial

● Independent pan rotation lock knob

● Dual U-Shaped drop notches for 90-degree rotation

● Sprit bubble and level

● Degree markers

● “Arca-Swiss” shoe mount

More information is available at Slik USA.

Use this link for additional product information and images.