SLIK Tripods - NEW 52LP and 45LP Low Profile Professional Ball Heads for Photographers

Slik USA releases new PBH-52LP and 45LP low profile, professional ball heads for photographers and videographers.

The PBH-52LP and the slightly smaller 45LP are manufactured with machined aluminum. The lightweight, low-profile build makes it a great choice for both studio and traveling photographers”
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new 52LP and smaller 45LP ball heads from SLIK introduce a convenient low-profile height ball head option that is both lightweight and sturdy. The machined aluminum craftsmanship makes these ball heads a great option for both traveling and professional photographers alike. The mechanics of these heads allow quick and convenient mobility with the utmost support. A tension lock knob allows selective micro adjustments and the independent pan knob allows precise panoramic placement for both photographers and videographers. Sporting twin U-shaped drop knobs allows effortless horizontal to vertical shifting.

The 52LP features:

● Low profile height 102mm ~ 4”
● Ball diameter 52mm ~ 2”
● Weight 610g ~ 1.3lbs
● Max load capacity 30kg ~ 66 lbs

The smaller 45LP features:

● Low profile height 97mm ~ 3.8”
● Ball diameter 45mm ~ 1.8”
● Weight 495g ~ 1.1lbs
● Max load capacity 20kg ~ 44lbs

Both ball heads feature:

● Main lock knob with included tension dial
● Independent pan rotation lock knob
● Dual U-Shaped drop notches for 90-degree rotation
● Sprit bubble and level
● Degree markers
● “Arca-Swiss” shoe mount

More information is available at Slik USA.

Use this link for additional product information and images.

Scott Mills
Kenko Tokina USA
+1 714-849-5700
email us here

