SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS ON OMAHA STREET

For Immediate Release:  Monday, August 17, 2020 Contact: Jesse Nelson, (605) 390-7978

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says sidewalk construction will begin along Omaha Street today, Aug. 17. 

Work includes the construction of a new sidewalk on the north side of Omaha Street between I-190 and Mount Rushmore Road. 

Traffic will not be affected by the project. Pedestrian and bike traffic along the existing sidewalks will also not be affected. 

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the area for construction workers and equipment near the driving lanes. 

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020. 

Ainsworth Benning of Spearfish is the prime contractor of this $149,000 project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

  

- 30 -

SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS ON OMAHA STREET

