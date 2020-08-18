Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, have been tallied. 

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows: 

Friday, August 7:               49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year

Saturday, August 8:          54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year

Sunday, August 9:            56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year

Monday, August 10:          56,972 entering – down 6.8% from Monday last year

Tuesday, August 11:         52,710 entering – down 11.2% from Tuesday last year

Wednesday, August 12:  49,228 entering – down 12.4% from Wednesday last year

Thursday, August 13:       46,263 entering – down 10.2% from Thursday last year

Friday, August 14:            42,690 entering – down 5.9% from Friday last year

Saturday, August 15:        32,455 entering – down 11.5% from Saturday last year

Sunday, August 16:          21,058 entering – down 5.0% from Sunday last year

10 Day total: 

2020:  462,182     2019:  499,654      down 7.5% over last year 

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/trafficthe week of Aug. 24.

 

--30--

2020 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts

