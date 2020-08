For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Contact: Rod Gall or Greg Rothschadl, 605-668-2929

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. – The Nebraska DOT will be placing an epoxy deck seal on the Standing Bear Memorial Bridge on Highway 37 south of Springfield starting Aug. 24, and finishing by mid-October.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car and can expect delays.

