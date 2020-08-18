Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update to School Alert System Data for Six Counties

There was an error in uploading the information to the School Alert System for the following counties in this morning’s dashboard update: Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Mineral, Randolph and Roane.

Below is the summary of corrections.

County

Currently showing for 8/17

Correct data 8/17

Fayette

0

8.1

Greenbrier

0

1.2

Jackson

0

2.5

Mineral

0

5.8

Randolph

0

2.5

Roane

3.1

4.2

 

Data have been corrected on the School Alert System tab. As a result, Fayette, Jefferson, and Mineral counties have changed from green to yellow. Greenbrier, Jackson, and Randolph counties remain green.

