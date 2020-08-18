Update to School Alert System Data for Six Counties

There was an error in uploading the information to the School Alert System for the following counties in this morning’s dashboard update: Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Mineral, Randolph and Roane.

Below is the summary of corrections.

County Currently showing for 8/17 Correct data 8/17 Fayette 0 8.1 Greenbrier 0 1.2 Jackson 0 2.5 Mineral 0 5.8 Randolph 0 2.5 Roane 3.1 4.2