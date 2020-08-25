The Preview Channel™ Now Streaming on VIZIO SmartCast

The Preview Channel, movie trailers, video game trailers, star and director interviews, free linear tv channel, advertiser supported

The Preview Channel™

The Preview Channel™

The Preview Channel™

Since debuting in mid-February 2019, TPC has grown in size and popularity and is now available in nearly 100 million homes domestically.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have joined the prestigious group of channels on VIZIO. The Preview Channel™ is developing a devoted and loyal fan base and is performing exceptionally well”.”
— William Sager, CEO and Founder

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preview Channel™ (TPC/Company) is now streaming nationwide on VIZIO SmartCast TV’s via the Wurl platform.

Since debuting in mid-February 2019, TPC has grown in size and popularity and is now available in nearly 100 million homes domestically and has over 10 million monthly active users (MAU).

The Preview Channel™ programs the latest in trending motion picture, television and streaming previews and behind-the-scenes entertainment. TPC had a complete makeover in May, significantly enhancing and expanding its programming menu now offering a greater variety in themed blocks featuring interviews with the most popular stars, and previews of the biggest franchises, hit movies and now TV shows and series. In particular, this version of The Preview Channel has been curated especially for and is exclusive to VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

William Sager, CEO of TPC said “We couldn’t be more delighted to have joined the prestigious group of channels on VIZIO. The Preview Channel™ is developing a devoted and loyal fan base and is performing exceptionally well in a very crowded OTT marketplace.”

“VIZIO welcomes the Preview Channel to SmartCast,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. “We are pleased to provide VIZIO SmartCast users with access to the 24/7 streaming channel that premieres the latest and upcoming movies, television and video game entertainment.”

ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL:
The Preview Channel™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported linear FAST/ AVOD channel that features and premieres the latest first run motion picture, television, streaming and video game short form promotional content that is refreshed daily. The channel is currently available on the Xumo, VIZIO and Samsung Smart TV platforms encompassing the following brands and manufacturers: Sony, LG, HiSense, LG, Panasonic, Funai, VIZIO, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. As well as at GooglePlay, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile PCS 'Metro Play', TiVo (set-top), Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box. The channel is already launched and available in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy and in Canada. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

Press Contact:

info@thepreviewchannel.com
727-238-5550

William Sager
The Preview Channel, Inc.
+1 727-238-5550
email us here

You just read:

The Preview Channel™ Now Streaming on VIZIO SmartCast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
William Sager
The Preview Channel, Inc.
+1 727-238-5550
Company/Organization
The Preview Channel, Inc.
9601 Wilshire Blvd. , CA 90210, Suite # 1109
Beverly Hills, California, 90210
United States
+ 1 727-238-5550
Visit Newsroom
About

The Preview Channel™ can be seen in over 120 million households via Smart TV’s and in over 30 million traditional cable and satellite/telco homes. It is a patent pending, trademarked branded advertising supported OTT channel offered in both linear and digital VOD TV formats and available to all digital platforms as well as broadcast TV, cable and in all international ancillary TV markets. The Preview Channel™ exclusively programs very high production value short form content primarily consisting of archival and premiers of first run movie and video game trailers, most of them well in advance of their theatrical release and retail distribution. In addition, the channel exhibits ‘behind the scenes’ entertainment footage and interviews formatted in themed blocks of programming which feature top box office stars, the biggest filmmakers and designers, blockbuster movies and game franchises. On cable, you can see the channel on Comcast Xfinity X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour 2 TV, DISH Sling, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fiber TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others. On Smart TV’s the channel is carried by Xumo, all Samsung Smart TV's as well as on all Vizio Smartcast sets. In addition, it is carried on the following brands and manufacturers: LG, Sony, HiSense, LG, Panasonic, Funai, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. Also available at GooglePlay, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile’s PCS 'Metro Play' store, TiVo (set-tops), Zone TV, Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box. The channel is already launched in Europe this year in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy and in Canada. And later this year Foxxum will launch the channel on 25 million Smart TV’s spread over 25 countries internationally. The Preview Channel™ has been Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

The Preview Channel, Inc.

More From This Author
The Preview Channel™ Now Streaming on VIZIO SmartCast
The Preview Channel™ To Launch 2 New Channels
The Preview Channel™ Sees Big Surge in Viewers and Hours Watched in the 2ND Quarter
View All Stories From This Author