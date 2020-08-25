The Preview Channel™ Now Streaming on VIZIO SmartCast

The Preview Channel™ The Preview Channel™ The Preview Channel™

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preview Channel™ (TPC/Company) is now streaming nationwide on VIZIO SmartCast TV’s via the Wurl platform.

Since debuting in mid-February 2019, TPC has grown in size and popularity and is now available in nearly 100 million homes domestically and has over 10 million monthly active users (MAU).

The Preview Channel™ programs the latest in trending motion picture, television and streaming previews and behind-the-scenes entertainment. TPC had a complete makeover in May, significantly enhancing and expanding its programming menu now offering a greater variety in themed blocks featuring interviews with the most popular stars, and previews of the biggest franchises, hit movies and now TV shows and series. In particular, this version of The Preview Channel has been curated especially for and is exclusive to VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

William Sager, CEO of TPC said “We couldn’t be more delighted to have joined the prestigious group of channels on VIZIO. The Preview Channel™ is developing a devoted and loyal fan base and is performing exceptionally well in a very crowded OTT marketplace.”

“VIZIO welcomes the Preview Channel to SmartCast,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. “We are pleased to provide VIZIO SmartCast users with access to the 24/7 streaming channel that premieres the latest and upcoming movies, television and video game entertainment.”

ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL:

The Preview Channel™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported linear FAST/ AVOD channel that features and premieres the latest first run motion picture, television, streaming and video game short form promotional content that is refreshed daily. The channel is currently available on the Xumo, VIZIO and Samsung Smart TV platforms encompassing the following brands and manufacturers: Sony, LG, HiSense, LG, Panasonic, Funai, VIZIO, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. As well as at GooglePlay, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile PCS 'Metro Play', TiVo (set-top), Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box. The channel is already launched and available in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy and in Canada. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

