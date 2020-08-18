MDC offers target archery ranges for bow hunting tune ups

Kansas City, Mo. – The “thump” sounds from arrows striking targets increases in late August at Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) public archery ranges. Deer and turkey bow hunters are practicing for upcoming autumn hunting seasons. MDC provides several free target archery ranges in both suburban and rural areas in the Kansas City and northwest regions. They are available for use by the public for recreational shooting year-round. In late summer and autumn, they are especially valuable for hunters sharpening their skills with a bow.

Some archery ranges have nearby covered pavilions and toilets. Others are part of a site that also includes firearms shooting ranges. Many are located at conservation areas. Some in rural areas have parking lots and designated shooting stations but no other services. All ranges have target backstops, and most ranges offer the backstops at varied distances. Archers will need to bring their own paper targets. Several walk-through archery ranges are also offered.

MDC maintains or supports 18 free target archery ranges in the Kansas City and northwest regions. Some are close to urban populations. For example, archery ranges are located at the Lake City Shooting Range and the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Jackson County. In Buchanan County, a range is located at the Missouri Western State University skeet range in St. Joseph.

Archers are encouraged at these ranges to practice current COVID-19 precautions, including physical distancing. Please keep MDC archery ranges safe and free from litter.

For a complete listing of MDC archery ranges in these regions and statewide, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXp. These listings also include links for maps of where the ranges are located.