Governor Ivey Announces Approval of GOMESA Projects

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey announced that she has given approval to move forward with development and implementation of sixteen projects from the Gulf of Mexico Energy and Security Act Program (GOMESA) distribution. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will work with the project sponsors and provide support to accomplish the goals and objectives of the recommended projects. The combined total of all projects, when implemented, will be $26,148,869.

“Alabama’s Gulf Coast is a foundation for our state’s natural beauty, and it is imperative that we be good stewards to that area. The GOMESA funds made available to Alabama are providing aid to make various improvement and conservation projects possible,” Governor Ivey said. “From research lab support to improving areas for Alabamians and our visitors to enjoy, these funds will go a long way in preserving this special place in our state.”

In January 2020, ADCNR issued a call for project suggestions for the Alabama GOMESA funding. The ADCNR received more than 60 project suggestions from the public. These project suggestions as well as projects submitted through the Alabama Restoration Project Portal were considered for GOMESA funding. Many of the submitted project suggestions would be beneficial to the state of Alabama. However, the amount of GOMESA funding each year restricts the number of projects selected for implementation.

With the expectation of future GOMESA disbursements, the Governor’s Office and the ADCNR will continue to evaluate funding opportunities for GOMESA projects.

2020 GOMESA Approved Projects

Weeks Bay and Fish River Boat Ramp Parking Improvements $550,000 City of Chickasaw Brooks Landing Public Access Enhancements $274,990 City of Satsuma Steele Creek Lodge Public Access Improvements $1,024,141 Dauphin Island Park and Beach Board Little Billy Goat Hole Public Boating Access Improvements $450,000 Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Science Research Vessel $3,250,000 Dauphin Island Sea Lab Manatee Sighting Network $149,838 GulfQuest Exhibit and Educational Content Improvements $76,800 Alabama State Port Authority Boat Launch Three Mile Creek $150,000 ADCNR Habitat Protection in the Perdido River Watershed $3,720,000 Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory Oyster Enhancement Project in Little Dauphin Bay $633,502 Administration of GOMESA Distribution $643,298 Bayou la Batre Utilities Septic to Sewer Improvements Projects $2,427,300 Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority Septic to Sewer Phase II Project $3,697,500 Baldwin County ICWW Public Boating Access Construction $2,601,500 City of Foley Nature Parks Expansion and Enhancements $3,000,000 Mobile County Commission Public Access Master Plan Implementation $3,500,000

For any questions related to GOMESA funding, please contact the ADCNR via email at [email protected].

