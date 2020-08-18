Art, Fashion and Music Unite for Virtual Showcase Featuring Lis Castella Designs Runway at North Beach Art Gallery
This Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m., at North Beach Art Gallery in Ft. Lauderdale, Lis Castella's artistic fashions will showcased at a one-of-a-kind fashion show.
Trace is using her gallery as a platform to support the arts through collaboration with fashion and music for the first event since the outbreak of Covid 19.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art, Fashion & Music unite at North Beach Art Gallery
This Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m., at the North Beach Art Gallery in Ft. Lauderdale, Lis Castella's artistic fashions will be on full display at a one-of-a-kind fashion show. You are invited to watch the action right from your living room socially distant! It will be broadcast to the world via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/NorthBeachArtGallery
The gallery is a perfect backdrop for the fashion show since it features the only complete collection of bronze sculptures of legendary Art Deco artist and fashion designer Erté. This is also the perfect time being that 2020 celebrates the centennial celebration of Art Deco.
Asked why she decided to do this event, owner Brooke Trace said, "Art, music and fashion have always been a part of my life." Besides owning the art gallery, Trace is an artist and photographer herself. She used to work at MTV and with "Sex & the City" costume and fashion designer Patricia Field, among other creative endeavors. Trace is using her gallery as a platform to support the arts through collaboration with fashion and music for the first event since the outbreak of Covid 19. This virtual showcase will allow us to reach people at a time of social distance.
Trace is delighted to showcase the fashions of local Columbian-born designer Lis Castella at this event. Her styles can be seen at retailers like White House and Black Market, Rampage, Arden B and other boutiques. More on Castella at www.liscastella.com.
Five models will strut the red carpet accompanied by the musical stylings of guitarist Gyorgy Lakatos, who brings fusion of gypsy, spanish and latin flavors and sounds, through original music, and with tributes. (www.lakatosguitarking.com).
Nearby Fishtales Restaurant & Nightclub (www.fishtaleson33rd.com) is providing F&B and will host the after party. Eastwind Yachts' Paul J.F. Moran also is a sponsor of the arts(www.eastwindyachts.com).
Trace also said the event is also a perfect representation of the unity in the community, as the local venues within the North Beach Restaurants & Shoppes have worked to come together during this crisis and help each other through it. This is the launching her nonprofit "North Beach Art and Charity" to support the artists and provide cultural enlightenment.
The North Beach Art Gallery, located at 3334 NE 34th St. in Ft. Lauderdale, was founded in 2013 and has been named one of the top 10 galleries in Broward County by The Miami New Times. The gallery is the culmination of 20 years in the art business with a full-service gallery.
Media is invited to attend the event
For more information, call 954-667-0660 or visit www.nobegallery.com.
