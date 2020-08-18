Tremend enters for the third time in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA ranking, with the highest growth rate in Romania

Tremend Managing Partners

Tremend joins the most dynamic technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2019 ranking.

It's a recognition of Tremend team's performance in infusing innovation in solutions that meet today's digitalization needs.” — Ioan Cocan, Tremend's Managing Partner

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremend joins the most dynamic technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2019 ranking. With a 336% turnover increase between 2015 - 2018, the software development and consultancy company holds the highest position among Romanian companies included in this year's edition.

Ranked 342nd, Tremend is consolidating its position among the top technology players in the region and is featured, for the third time, in the ranking of the most dynamic 500 technology companies with the highest revenue growth. Previously, the organization was included, twice in a row, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE ranking of the fastest-growing companies in Central Europe. Also, earlier this year, Tremend was also featured in FT 1000 ranking of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, compiled by Financial Times and Statista.

“We are honored to be featured, for the third time, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA rankings. It's a recognition of Tremend team's performance in infusing innovation in solutions that meet today's digitalization needs. At the same time, it acknowledges our role as a reliable and robust technology partner, in an extremely dynamic and competitive market”, said Ioan Cocan, Managing Partner, Tremend.

Underlying Tremend's evolution is the company's strong focus on innovation as well as the rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Microservices, Big Data and blockchain, and their integration into software products developed for sectors such as telecom, financial, automotive, or retail.

The company has seen an accelerated and sustainable development of its team in recent years, currently reaching over 400 software engineers and a portfolio of over 700 large-scale projects for clients in 20 countries on 4 continents. The upward trend was maintained in 2019 when Tremend recorded a turnover of €15.1 million, an evolution of approximately 55% compared to 2018. The company founded by Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu has over 14 years of experience in providing advanced software services, two development centers in Romania (in Bucharest and Brașov), and offices in the US, Belgium, and the UK.

In the forthcoming span, Tremend will focus on investing in growing its Research and Development (R&D) area. This year, the company has released two products that support today's current need for digitization: TORP — the competitive digital onboarding and origination solution with applicability in various industries, from financial and telecom to education and health, and observED — an innovative online proctoring tool based on biometric data.

At the same time, the software engineers from Tremend’s Innovation Division are working on prototyping a telemedicine solution and a tool for facilitating the safe return of employees to the office following the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Tremend launched a research project in partnership with the University of Bucharest for the development of HumanoID, a smart application for verifying a person's identity and validating the authenticity of official documents. Based on Artificial Intelligence, the solution can be used to digitize and secure the user enrollment flow in applications that require identity validation.

“In order to compete with industry leaders and also have a global impact, our team of software engineers must constantly experiment with the latest technologies. Therefore, investing in R&D is an important pillar that strengthens our efforts in developing prototypes and products based on emerging technologies, that support the current needs and create new opportunities”, said Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner of Tremend.

This year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA ranking includes companies from 22 countries, from industries such as Fintech, Software, Hardware, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, or Environmental Technology, which recorded an average growth rate of 1258% in 2019, compared to 969% in 2018. The winners were selected according to the increase of revenues registered in the fiscal years between 2015-2018. The recent edition features four Romanian companies specialized in software and fintech solutions.



About Tremend

Tremend has over 14 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology-oriented companies in the region, and four times successively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, and London, UK.

More information available on www.tremend.com