Dean Dorton Adds Second Custom-Built Application, the Vendor Maker, inside the Sage Intacct Marketplace
Dean Dorton creates a custom Vendor Maker application for the Sage Intacct Marketplace to help automate the vendor approval process.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Dorton, named a Top 100 VAR by Accounting Today and a Top Firm in the Southeast, is excited to announce its second product listing within the Sage Intacct Marketplace for its custom-built application called the Vendor Maker.
Sage Intacct, a leader in cloud-based financial management, has an established marketplace with a showcase of best-of-breed solutions that integrate with various ERP systems. These add-on applications range from AP/AR automation, budgeting and forecasting, expense and payroll, and much more.
As a Sage Intacct Premier Partner since 2013, Dean Dorton has been helping clients with the evaluation and implementation of Sage Intacct and other top ERP solutions that bring efficiency, automation, and robust reporting to growing businesses. With Dean Dorton’s Vendor Maker, Sage Intacct users will now have a supported approval process for vendor creation and vendor record updates.
“This integrated application can provide your accounting and finance team with a user interface very similar to Sage Intacct’s own data entry screens, decreasing the learning curve,” said Jim Norton, Manager of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton and creator of the Vendor Maker application.
“The approval workflow gives upper management the peace of mind that they are compliant with any requirements to approve the creation of Vendors before they are used inside of Sage Intacct.”
The Vendor Maker tool ensures a consistent process within your financial operations, eliminating workarounds for approvals and helping business leaders maintain real-time visibility for the approval state for vendor additions and changes.
To learn more about Dean Dorton’s Vendor Maker, you can visit the listing at the Sage Intacct Marketplace. To learn more about Sage Intacct and our other financial management tools, visit our Accounting Software page.
About Dean Dorton
Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting, and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Dean Dorton is also a Sage Intacct Premier Partner since 2013. For more information visit www.deandorton.com
Jelena Subasic
Dean Dorton
+1 9195086063
email us here