Dean Dorton Named to Bob Scott’s 2020 Top 100 VARS
Dean Dorton is excited to announce that it has been recognized for Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS for 2020.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Dorton, a top Southeast CPA and business consulting firm, is excited to announce that it has been named to the Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
Dean Dorton specializes in accounting and financial management technology, ensuring that clients, nationally and internationally, are equipped with the best-in-class tools for their business needs. From the evaluation stage to software selection, through the implementation process, the Dean Dorton ERP team helps guide finance leaders to a successful go-live date with state-of-the-art cloud accounting solutions.
Dean Dorton offers various accounting technology and reporting tools, ranging from Sage Intacct, Microsoft Business Central 365, Power BI, mConnect, to marketplace add-ons, and more. Each innovative software provides critical data visibility, strengthened organizational insight, and increased ROI for your finance and operational teams.
The selection of the Top 100 VARS is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
This report is made possible by the continued support and cooperation of our readers and by our sponsors: Acumatica, Avalara and Sage.
“It has been a great accomplishment to be named a top 100 VAR for the third consecutive year”, said Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting Services at Dean Dorton. “I am proud of our ERP consultants, whose experience, expertise, and hard-work is the backbone of our success. We look forward to continuing to assist businesses in overcoming their financial management challenges by offering top-tier ERP technology that warrants success and advancement in the data-driven accounting era.”
About Dean Dorton
Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Dean Dorton is also a Sage Intacct Premier Partner since 2013. For more information visit www.deandorton.com.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
