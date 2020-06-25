Dean Dorton Joins Sage Intacct’s Marketplace with the Launch of its Custom-Built Integrator for ConnectWise
Dean Dorton launches mConnect, a custom-built integrator for ConnectWise Manage and Sage Intacct.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Dorton, a full-service CPA firm and top partner for various ERP solutions and implementations, announced its new partnership within the Sage Intacct Marketplace after the launch of its custom-built integrator. The featured product, mConnect, is an innovative tool that integrates Sage Intacct and ConnectWise Manage, eliminating the need to work out of both systems.
Sage Intacct, a leader in cloud-based financial management, has an established marketplace with a collection of hundreds of solutions that integrate with multiple ERP systems, ranging from AP/AR automation, budgeting and forecasting, expense and payroll, and much more.
“The addition of mConnect in the Sage Intacct Marketplace will be the first solution of its kind, which is extremely exciting,” said Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton. “We are eager to give ConnectWise and Sage Intacct users a robust tool that will allow them to consolidate their data in one place, giving finance leaders one source of truth.”
mConnect helps businesses automate their most tedious manual processes by seamlessly synchronizing data between the two systems, such as customers, vendors, payments, invoices, etc. The integration allows businesses to gain greater insight into their financials, build stronger customer relationships, and drive operational efficiency all around.
"As a Sage Intacct Premier Partner since 2013, Dean Dorton looks forward to continuing to offer organizations not only the best-in-class accounting software, but a solution to go along with it, which will boost staff productivity, increase ROI, and scale with your business growth," said Massey.
To learn more about mConnect, check out this datasheet on the Sage Intacct + ConnectWise Manage integration experience.
About Dean Dorton
Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. For more information about our services, visit www.deandorton.com. For more information regarding Sage Intacct, visit https://deandorton.com/services/technology/sage-intacct/overview/.
