Doctor Zoellner & Clark Filing Lawsuit to Lift Mayor Bynum’s Mask Mandate
Doctors to Demonstrate Mask Wearing Causes Oxygen Deprivation Injuries and Illness
Doctor Robert Zoellner, Clay Clark, Doctor James Meehan, MD, and many Tulsa-based business owners will be hosting a press conference to announce the filing of their lawsuit against Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum, the Executive Director of the Tulsa Health Department, Bruce Dart and the Tulsa City Council to immediately repeal the mask mandates that the plaintiffs claim are causing healthy people to become sick while trying to prevent the spread of a disease that is not a deadly threat to children and the vast majority of the general population.
The lawsuit states, “The Court should invalidate and repeal Ordinance No. 24408 of the City of Tulsa (attached to this Complaint as Ex. A, the “Tulsa Mask Mandate”) because face coverings create an “oxygen deficient atmosphere,” which the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) defines as an “atmosphere with an oxygen content below 19.5% by volume.” 29 CFR 1910.134(b). Doctors, scientists, and other medical professionals will line up in this Court to demonstrate and testify that face coverings lower oxygen levels in the immediate atmosphere of someone wearing face coverings to less than the Department of Labor’s required 19.5%, normally within less than ten (10) seconds.
The long-time Tulsa entrepreneurs cite OSHA’s (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration) website that reads, “rulemaking record for the Respiratory Protection Standard clearly justifies adopting the requirement that air breathed by employees must have an oxygen content of at least 19.5 percent. A lesser concentration of oxygen in employees’ breathing air could endanger them physiologically and diminish their ability to cope with other hazards that may be present in the workplace.” - https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
Doctor Robert Zoellner and Clark also cite, Doctor and Senator Rand Paul who recently stated, “If you look at under age 18, the mortality rate is about one in a million, if you look at age 18-45, the mortality rate is about 10 in 100,000. Above that it increases, but interestingly, it is still pretty small, and the vast majority – even people up to 65 years of age, it may well be between 95 and 99 percent have a very mild case of this. So I’m not saying it’s a benign disease, people do get sick and die from this. But your chances are good. We shouldn’t live in fear forever. We should take normal precautions, we should assess the risks. People who are older should take more precautions, but we shouldn’t, you know, cover the faces of our children and say you’re gonna have to live your whole life with your mask on. We shouldn’t do that, and the government definitely shouldn’t mandate it
Press Conference Details:
When? Tuesday August 18th at 9:00 AM
Where? The Thrivetime Podcast World Headquarters - 1100 Riverwalk Terrace Suite #100 - Jenks, Oklahoma 74037
What? Dr. Zoellner, Dr. James Meehan, MD, Pastor Brian Gibson, and Clay Clark will explain how wearing the mandated mask causes oxygen deprivation-related physiological harm within just 15 seconds of wearing a mask.
The group will also explain why they believe that there is no scientific, medical, or constitutional basis for mask mandates, lockdowns, the shuttering of schools, and closing of churches
