Tulsa Pest Control Company Shares Tips on Getting Rid of Mice

Tulsa Pest Control company founders Jared and Jennifer Johnson share tips on how to get rid of mice

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa Pest Control company founders Jared and Jennifer Johnson share tips on how to get rid of mice. If you are seeing signs of a mouse such as droppings or even a mouse sighting, you have a mouse problem and you need to call a professional or implement these tips immediately.Find where they are coming from - the easiest way to do this is to call a professional that knows what they are looking for but it is something you can do as well. Look for droppings to see where they are building nests and search the perimeter of your home for cracks. Unfortunately, mice can squeeze through some tiny spaces, as small as the size of a dime. When sealing the area, make sure to use something they cannot chew through such as steel woolBuy traps - There are several types of mouse traps you can buy as a consumer such as the spring-loaded trap or a glue trap but if you do not want to have to deal with cleaning up dead mice (or smell) talk to your local pest control professional about a bait trai[. This is where the mice come in and eat pellets then leave your residence and die. Make sure to have traps in the garage because during the cold months, they are looking for a warm place that can be in your car engine and if they chew a wire, it is bad news.Do not leave food unsealed - Make sure all of your food is stored not in boxes but airtight plastic containers that will not let out a smell and are very difficult to chew through. Mice also love dog food so if you leave dog food down, they will come running so make sure to only put down what the dog will eat and then pick it back up.At the end of the day, decide if it is worth it for you to do it yourself or to call in a professional. If you go the professional route, make sure to check out the reviews and ask your friends and family for a recommendation.



