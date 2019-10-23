Clay Clark’s Business Conferences Attract Big Name Speakers

Clay Clark of iTunes chart topping podcast called “Thrivetime Show” is proud to announce 3 additional speakers have agreed to speak at the December conference

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clay Clark, host of the iTunes chart topping business podcast called “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” is proud to announce three additional speakers have agreed to speak at the December Thrivetime Show business conference.On December 13th and 14th Clark will host over 200 entrepreneurs at his Tulsa based 17,000 square foot office and conference center. At the conference, he will teach the specifics steps you need to take in order to help start and/or grow a business. One newly confirmed guest speaker is be Public Relations superstar and legend Michael Levine. Levine has represented 58 Academy Award winners, 34 Grammy Award winners, and 41 New York Times best sellers. Mr. Levine is also a frequent guest on many media outlets including NBC’s “The Today Show” and ABC’s “Good Morning America”. Throughout his career, Michael has written 19 books. At the conference Michael Levine will discuss the importance of PR and branding.Another guest speaker is the franchise brand developer for OXI Fresh, Matt Kline. OXI Fresh is the world’s greenest carpet cleaning franchise that just opened up its 400th location. Kline will talk on topics such as creating systems, how to scale a business, how to franchise, why most businesses fail, and much more.Jill Donovan, the founder and CEO of Rustic Cuff will also be a featured speaker. Jill is famous for her branding and her cuffs have been seen on celebrities such as Oprah, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. Rustic Cuff has also been featured on Good Morning America, ABC’s The View, The Wendy Williams Show, and E!News.The Thrivetime Show business conferences are limited to 200 attendees in order to be abe to be a more workshop style where all questions can be answered. Guests will learn proven strategies that Doctor Zoellner and Clay Clark have used to start and grow 13 multi-million-dollar businesses. "Our business conferences are the highest and most reviewed business conference in the world,” says Clay Clark, “because we focus 100% of the conference on implementation. We don’t focus on new theories or feelings. We only focus on implementing proven systems”.####



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.