Anime song artist, Takayoshi Tanimoto' shares his biggest hits album: “Career along”, available worldwide on Aug 19th

"Carrer alone" Album Art

Takayoshi Tanimoto -Anime Song Artist

Takayoshi Tanimoto, known for theme songs of "Dragon Ball Z Kai ", Digimon Adventure:" releases his biggest hits album: “Career along" on Aug 19th worldwide

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takayoshi Tanimoto, known for the performances of opening theme of TV anime “Digimon Adventure:”, “Dragon Ball Z Kai” has just unveiled the track list of his biggest hits album “Career along” to be released digitally on August 19th

The album consists of a total of 20 songs/20 KARAOKEs (instrumental) including his latest release, “Mikakunin Hikousen” opening theme of TV anime “Digimon Adventure: ” which is the currently on the air. The songs in the album are familiar ones of Japanese anime fans all over the world. Eight songs*: Mikakunin Hikousen / Dragon Soul / Ute! Sono Kara Wo Uchiyabure! / Dark Knight (King of the Immortality)/ Evolution & Digixros ver.KIRIHA / Yeah! Break! Care! Break!/ Muteki No Aura Energy/ Super☆Super Dragon Soul which have never been officially released on streaming/download by now, will also be available.

See the album full track list and the artwork below:
*songs available for streaming/download for the first time

"Career along"
Release Date: August 19, 2020
Download available on iTunes Store
price｜track：JPY 239+tax　　　・bundle：JPY 2286+tax
Streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and others.
http://lnk.to/Career_along_os

Track list:
1. Mikakunin Hikousen　　OP “Digimon Adventure:”
2. Mikakunin Hikousen (Instrumental)
3. Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go　　OP” Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters”
4. Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go (Instrumental)
5. Kimi Mo Yume De Tondakoto Ga Arudarou　　from “Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters”
6. Kimi Mo Yume De Tondakoto Ga Arudarou (Instrumental)
7. Dragon Soul　　OP “Dragon Ball Z Kai”*
8. Dragon Soul (Instrumental)
9. Juken Sentai Gekiranger　　OP ”JUKEN SENTAI GEKIRANGER”
10. Juken Sentai Gekiranger (Instrumental)
11. Beast Saga　　OP ”Beast Saga”
12. Beast Saga (Instrumental)
13.Wake Me Up!　　ED ” Beast Saga”
14.Wake Me Up! (Instrumental)
15. Aim Higher to the Sky　　from “JUKEN SENTAI GEKIRANGER”
16. Aim Higher to the Sky (Instrumental)
17. M.A.X POWER　　from “KAITOU SENTAI LUPINRANGER VS KEISATSU SENTAI PATRANGER”
18. M.A.X POWER (Instrumental)
19. The Brave Ninninger　　from “SHURIKEN SENTAI NINNINGER”
20. The Brave Ninninger (Instrumental)
21. Take Off! Go-on Wings　　from “ENGINE SENTAI GO-ONGER”
SONG: Takayoshi Tanimoto & Mayumi Gojo
22. Take Off! Go-on Wings (Instrumental)
23. Gokai Zenkai Dash!!　　from “KAIZOKU SENTAI GOKAIGER”
24. Gokai Zenkai Dash!! (Instrumental)
25. Ute! Sono Kara Wo Uchiyabure!　from “TENSOU SENTAI GOSEIGER”*
26. Ute! Sono Kara Wo Uchiyabure! (Instrumental)
27. Tatakae! Kyoryuger　　from “ZYUDEN SENTAI KYORYUGER”
28. Tatakae! Kyoryuger (Instrumental)
29. Engine First Rap: Type Normal　　ED “ENGINE SENTAI GO-ONGER”
SONG: Takayoshi Tanimoto & Sister MAYO
30. Engine First Rap: Type Normal (Instrumental)
31. Dark Knight (King of the Immortality)　from “Digimon Xros Wars(Digimon Fusion)”*
32. Dark Knight (King of the Immortality) (Instrumental)
33. Evolution & Digixros Ver. Kiriha　　from “Digimon Xros Wars”*
SONG: Takayoshi Tanimoto ＆ Koji Wada
34. Evolution & Digixros Ver. Kiriha (Instrumental）
35. Yeah! Break! Care! Break!　　ED “Dragon Ball Z Kai”*
36. Yeah! Break! Care! Break! (Instrumental)
37. Muteki Aura No Energy　　　from “Dragon Ball Z Kai”*
38. Muteki Aura No Energy (Instrumental)
39. Super☆Super Dragon Soul　　from “Dragon Ball Z Kai”*
40. Super☆Super Dragon Soul (Instrumental.
He recently shared a new Music Video ”Mikakunin Hikousen” ,opening theme for Digimon Adventure:

Title：Takayoshi Tanimoto / Mikakunin Hikousen
URL：　https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwfLn5azbhc

Takayoshi Tanimoto Biography
Singer, songwriter, composer.

Born in Hiroshima Prefecture
In 2001, he made his debut with the performance of "One Vision", theme for ”Digimon Tamers”. Since then, he showed his versatile talents as ani-son(anime song) artist and has been in active with performances of theme songs for the anime: “Dragon Ball Z Kai”, the 2nd and 3rd season of “Zatch Bell” as well as lyrics/song writing and arrangement.
From Europe to South America, he appeared many anime song festivals held in overseas and has been successful globally as ani-son singer.

・Official HP　http://www.tentenpine.com/
・Official Twitter　@tanimoto_tak
・NIPPONOPHONE　 https://columbia.jp/artist-info/tanimototakayoshi/


Contact: global@columbia.co.jp

Global Marketing
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
+81 368959749
email us here

Takayoshi Tanimoto / Mikakunin Hikousen

You just read:

