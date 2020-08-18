Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS, conditions of release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Vitali
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/18/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 66 and Windover Road
VIOLATION: DUI / Conditions of release / Driving license suspended
ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/20 at approximately 2339 hours, Tirsaia Junior was stopped while traveling on Vermont Route 66, in the Town of Randolph for a motor vehicle violation. It was determined Junior's license was criminally suspended and she was under the influence of alcohol and in violation of conditions of release. Junior was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020
COURT: Superior Court of Orange County.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.