Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS, conditions of release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Vitali                            

STATION: VSP - Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 66 and Windover Road

VIOLATION: DUI / Conditions of release / Driving license suspended

 

ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/20 at approximately 2339 hours, Tirsaia Junior was stopped while traveling on Vermont Route 66, in the Town of Randolph for a motor vehicle violation.  It was determined Junior's license was criminally suspended and she was under the influence of alcohol and in violation of conditions of release.  Junior was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020           

COURT: Superior Court of Orange County. 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

