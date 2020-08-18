REIMAGINE 2020 Virtual Blockchain Conference Returns With Version 2.0: “Disrupting the System”
With students unable to return to campus, MouseBelt is releasing virtual educational content with Andreas Antonopoulos, Rolls Royce, Coke, ING and more.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator--an ecosystem for startups and students building blockchain projects--announced today they will be releasing version 2.0 of their virtual conference series REIMAGINE 2020 on August 28. The event will follow the theme: “Disrupting the System”. Interviews with top technologists, business executives, students and educators alike will focus on the powers that govern our money, society and education. The event aims to highlight how education will be the driving force for the blockchain adoption that will restructure our world.
Over 11,000 people registered for the company’s last event REIMAGINE 2020 V.1 which featured 72 hours interviews, panels, comedy sketches, and live workshops. Their newest series will be produced with many of the same Blockchain Education Alliance partners including Hedera Hashgraph, Ontology, Multi.io, KuCoin, Neo, IoTeX, Constellation Network, Matic Network, Harmony One, Orbs, Emurgo, and ETC Labs. The first series featured 22 student blockchain organizations from MouseBelt University--an educational platform for students from 100+ schools in 24 countries. Participants from University of Washington, Southern Illinois University, Indiana University, Fordham, Mount St. Mary’s, George Mason, University of Miami, King’s College London, Toulouse Business School in Spain and KNUST in Ghana are expected to return for version 2.0.
Returning interviewees include Paul Brody, Mark Yusko, and Craig Wright with new content from Confirmed speakers include author and blockchain education advocate Andreas Antonopoulos, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson, and executives such as Binance.US CEO Catherine Coley, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauttier, and Lolli CEO Alex Adelman. Interviews will also highlight many non-blockchain companies including Rolls Royce, Coke One North America, Anheuser Busch In-Bev, Comcast Ventures, UNICEF, ING Bank, and Honeywell.
The virtual conference and networking event is designed to connect blockchain talent to infrastructure and industry. The goal is to not only bring education to students, but also highlight the projects and organizations at universities. Tyler Olsson, University Program Director at MouseBelt and Content Lead for REIMAGINE 2020 said of the focus on universities that “education is at the core of everything we do. This event was driven by our university partners within the MouseBelt ecosystem. Our goal is to deliver the best content possible. With schools being closed or shut down, many students have nowhere to turn to for learning.” By bringing together students, educators, and industry partners from all over the globe in a virtual environment, attendees will be able to access new opportunities for learning and collaboration.
The REIMAGINE 2020 conference series is the newest initiative of the Blockchain Education Alliance--a network of industry leaders committed to supporting blockchain education, research, and entrepreneurship at universities and beyond.
About MouseBelt
MouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:
1. Startups - MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;
2. Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and
3. Community - REIMAGINE 2020, Blockchain Education Alliance, and University programs encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.
