Innovative way to protect yourself from Coronavirus
The days of using toxic sanitizer are over. Clyraguard disinfects PPE and has extensive tests showing that it is safe for use on skin and wounds.
Everywhere you look, people are using harsh, toxic chemicals to protect themselves in this pandemic. Clyraguard is different. It’s better, safer and lasts longer.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The days of throwing away hard to find PPE after every use are over. Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., an innovative provider of anti-microbial agents, today announced a partnership to provide a non-toxic, personal protection spray registered with the FDA, called Clyraguard. It disinfects PPE and has extensive tests showing that it is safe for use on skin and wounds.
“If you can protect yourself from the virus that causes COVID-19, and it is long lasting, that just makes sense,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “Everywhere you look, people are using harsh, toxic chemicals to protect themselves in this pandemic. Clyraguard is different. It’s better, safer and lasts longer.”
Clyraguard is an FDA-registered disinfecting personal protection spray that has been tested in detail and proven to be effective against the SARS Co-V-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease. Derived from a formula specifically developed for use in hospitals by healthcare professionals, the product can be applied to face masks and PPE. It has an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy of 99.999% against viruses, fungi and bacteria. It is clear and colorless with long-lasting effectiveness and most importantly it is safe and non-toxic.
“Our product is extremely effective in inactivating the SARS Co-V-2 coronavirus,” said Steve Harrison, Clyra Medical Technologies Inc.’s CEO. “Yet Clyraguard is not based on harsh chemicals but rather a safe platform technology that is non-irritating, non-toxic, and non-sensitizing.”
About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.
Clyra Medical Technologies produces innovative, patent-protected products that are effective against a wide range of bacteria, fungi and viruses, including the SARS Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial activity (including biofilms) while still being tissue and skin friendly. The products are odorless, colorless, and non-staining Learn more at www.clyramedical.com/.
About Connecting World Merchandise
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
