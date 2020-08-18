BlackFin Group Selects Noel E Stack to Join Executive Team
Financial Services Veteran Well Positioned to Drive BlackFin Groups Market Share
I am thrilled to be working with incredible thought leaders who are actively advancing the financial services industry.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noel E. Stack has joined BlackFin Group as EVP of Strategic Alliances. Initially, Noel is responsible for partnering and developing effective relationships with financial services clients nationwide, where BlackFin Group can help solve for both the business and technology challenges they encounter. In conjunction, Noel will be responsible for building a team of Strategic Alliance team members around him allowing BlackFin Group to help more clients nationwide. Noel is armed with BlackFin Groups extensive menu of solutions, products, and consulting services for community banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders – positioning BlackFin Group for significant growth as they quietly become the market leader in consulting services.
— Noel E Stack
Noel cited, “I am thrilled to be working with incredible thought leaders who are actively advancing the financial services industry.” Noel has over 25 years’ experience in helping financial institutions and technology partners improve efficiency and profitability. Keith Kemph, BlackFin Groups CEO said, “We are excited to have Noel join our team. I’ve known Noel for well over a decade and know first-hand that he has shares our commitment to integrity and transparency, while bringing the most value we can to our industry partners.”
Prior to BlackFin Group, Noel served as a Sr. Strategic Partner Account Executive and National Sales Executive with Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, PCi Corporation, and IBM – helping clients find solutions to manage and mitigate operational and regulatory challenges. In these roles, Noel worked with large and small banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and leading FinTech companies. Noel uses a consultative approach to quickly learn about his clients’ goals, recognize obstacles impacting those goals, and collaboratively identify and initiate a successful plan. Noel is active in his town’s athletics and enjoys coaching his two daughters’ soccer teams.
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
